AFRICA
1 min read
RSF drone strikes hit Khartoum Airport ahead of planned reopening
The attack comes just a day before Sudan's main airport was due to resume domestic flights after more than two years of closure.
RSF drone strikes hit Khartoum Airport ahead of planned reopening
The attack appeared aimed at disrupting the long-delayed reopening of the Khartoum International Airport. / AP
October 21, 2025

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have launched drone strikes on key sites in Sudan’s capital, targeting Khartoum International Airport and an electricity converter station, local media reported.

Witnesses cited by Rakoba News on Tuesday said at least eight explosions were heard in and around the airport area, which the Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority had planned to reopen for domestic flights on Wednesday, its first operations since the conflict began nearly 30 months ago.

The attack appeared aimed at disrupting the long-delayed reopening, the outlet said. 

RelatedTRT World - RSF-led coalition announces parallel government in Sudan

Several drones shot down

Sudanese army units reportedly shot down several drones, but others struck their targets, causing damage and panic in nearby neighbourhoods.

RECOMMENDED

Neither the army nor the RSF immediately commented on the reports.

The Sudanese army announced in March that it had regained control of Khartoum airport and several surrounding districts for the first time since war erupted between the two sides in April 2023.

The ongoing conflict has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced over 14 million, according to the UN, one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets