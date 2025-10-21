The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have launched drone strikes on key sites in Sudan’s capital, targeting Khartoum International Airport and an electricity converter station, local media reported.
Witnesses cited by Rakoba News on Tuesday said at least eight explosions were heard in and around the airport area, which the Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority had planned to reopen for domestic flights on Wednesday, its first operations since the conflict began nearly 30 months ago.
The attack appeared aimed at disrupting the long-delayed reopening, the outlet said.
Several drones shot down
Sudanese army units reportedly shot down several drones, but others struck their targets, causing damage and panic in nearby neighbourhoods.
Neither the army nor the RSF immediately commented on the reports.
The Sudanese army announced in March that it had regained control of Khartoum airport and several surrounding districts for the first time since war erupted between the two sides in April 2023.
The ongoing conflict has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced over 14 million, according to the UN, one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.