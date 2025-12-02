AFRICA
2 min read
RSF attack on a West Kordofan city thwarted: Sudanese army
The army has accused the RSF of daily attacks on Babanusa, a city that has been besieged for over two years.
RSF attack on a West Kordofan city thwarted: Sudanese army
Sudanese army says RSF attack on a West Kordofan city has been repelled. / Reuters
December 2, 2025

The Sudanese army has said that it repelled an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Babanusa city of the West Kordofan state, south of the country.

In a statement on the US social media company on Tuesday, an army spokesperson accused the RSF of targeting Babanusa daily with artillery shelling and “strategic drones,” despite a unilateral ceasefire that the rebel group had previously declared.

The army forces “decisively repelled” a new attack that was launched on the city on Monday, the spokesperson added.

According to the Babanusa Emergency Room, a local relief committee, around 177,000 residents have fled the city due to ongoing RSF bombardments on Babanusa, which has been under siege for over two years.

The army considered the ceasefire announced by the militant group and its allied forces "nothing but a political and media ploy intended to cover up their field movements."

RelatedTRT World - Sudan hails US assurance to coordinate closely on peace steps
RECOMMENDED

RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo declared on November 24 a unilateral three-month truce in Sudan, even though his forces expanded control in Darfur and Kordofan states and carried out attacks on civilians.

The spokesperson affirmed the army’s commitment to international humanitarian law, the protection of civilians, and the facilitation of humanitarian work, noting that “they will not allow the exploitation of the humanitarian situation as a cover for military movements that worsen the crisis.”

There was no immediate comment from the RSF on the army statement.

Of Sudan’s 18 states, the RSF controls all five states of the Darfur region in the west, except for some northern parts of North Darfur that remain under army control. The army, in turn, holds most areas of the remaining 13 states in the south, north, east, and centre, including the capital, Khartoum.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has killed at least 40,000 people and displaced 12 million, according to the World Health Organisation.

RelatedTRT World - RSF kills Sudan state news agency director in Al Fasher, detains multiple journalists
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians