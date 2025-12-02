The Sudanese army has said that it repelled an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Babanusa city of the West Kordofan state, south of the country.

In a statement on the US social media company on Tuesday, an army spokesperson accused the RSF of targeting Babanusa daily with artillery shelling and “strategic drones,” despite a unilateral ceasefire that the rebel group had previously declared.

The army forces “decisively repelled” a new attack that was launched on the city on Monday, the spokesperson added.

According to the Babanusa Emergency Room, a local relief committee, around 177,000 residents have fled the city due to ongoing RSF bombardments on Babanusa, which has been under siege for over two years.

The army considered the ceasefire announced by the militant group and its allied forces "nothing but a political and media ploy intended to cover up their field movements."