Sudan on Thursday welcomed the US affirmation that Washington would consult with the government before taking any future step regarding peace in the country.

This came in remarks by Sudanese Deputy Foreign Minister Muawiya Osman Khalid, following a meeting in the city of Port Sudan between Transitional Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Envoy for Sudan, Andreas Kravik.

During the meeting, Kravik said there was no new American document regarding peace in Sudan apart from the humanitarian ceasefire proposal presented by the international Quartet, the council said in a statement.

Kravik denied reports that the US had submitted two separate documents on peace in Sudan, saying such claims were “unfortunate and rooted in a misunderstanding.” He said he contacted the US Adviser for Middle East and African Affairs, ​​​​​​​Massad Boulos, for clarification.

The Sudanese deputy foreign minister, for his part, said Khartoum understood from the US clarifications conveyed by the Norwegian envoy that there is no new paper regarding peace in Sudan at this time.

He welcomed US clarifications that any matter related to peace must be done in consultation with the Sudanese government and with its approval.

He said that Burhan affirmed his government’s commitment to “achieving a just and sustainable peace that meets the aspirations of the Sudanese people and preserves their rights,” according to the statement.