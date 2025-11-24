Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has announced a unilateral three-month “humanitarian truce” with the Sudanese army, saying the ceasefire responds to international appeals to halt violence and expand access for relief agencies.

In a recorded statement, RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said his forces and allied groups had agreed to "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire that includes a halt to all hostile actions for three months."

Dagalo said the RSF was committed to enabling humanitarian operations by securing the movement of aid workers, ensuring unhindered access to affected regions, protecting facilities and warehouses belonging to local and international organisations, and allowing medical and relief teams to operate freely.

He also announced RSF approval for the creation of a field monitoring mechanism to oversee the truce under the supervision of the Quad and the African Union, along with additional committees tasked with ensuring that aid reaches civilians safely.

The truce, Dagalo added, should serve as "the first step toward ending hostilities and reaching a comprehensive political solution" to Sudan’s conflict.

He expressed hope that international backing and broad Sudanese participation would pave the way for a political process that ends the war and guides the country toward a stable transition.

Dagalo said any future political track must exclude "the terrorist Islamic Movement, the Muslim Brotherhood, the National Congress Party and their affiliates (the army and allied groups)."

There was no immediate comment from the Sudanese army regarding the RSF announcement.