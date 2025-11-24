The Sudanese army has repelled a new attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the city of Babnousa in West Kordofan, according to a military source.

Troops from the army’s 22nd Infantry Division pushed back the RSF fighters, who attacked the city using heavy and light weapons, the source, who requested anonymity, told Anadolu on Monday.

The army inflicted “significant losses in personnel and equipment” on the RSF forces, the source added.

There has been no comment by the Sudanese army and the RSF on the report.

The RSF said on Sunday that its fighters were advancing toward Babnousa to take the city, which has been under siege since January 2024.

Over recent days, the army has thwarted several RSF attacks on Babnousa using artillery fire, drones and armoured vehicles, according to local reports.