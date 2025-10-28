WAR ON GAZA
Israeli forces kill three Palestinians near Jenin in the occupied West Bank
Over 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in the territory since Israel’s Gaza onslaught began two years ago.
An Israeli soldier blocks Palestinians from accessing olive trees near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, on October 25, 2025. / Reuters
October 28, 2025

Israel said its forces killed three Palestinians early on Tuesday during an operation in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

Israeli police claimed that the three men were shot as they came out of a cave near Jenin, a town which Israel claims is a militant stronghold.

A statement accused the Palestinian men of planning an attack without providing further details, adding that Israeli forces carried out an airstrike shortly afterwards to destroy the cave.

The army confirmed an airstrike in the area but gave no further details.

More than 1,057 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank, 10,300 wounded, and more than 20,000 arrested, including 1,600 children, since the Israeli onslaught in Gaza began two years ago.

On October 22, the Israeli parliament approved in a preliminary reading two bills to annex the occupied West Bank and the Ma’ale Adumim illegal settlement bloc.

In 2024, the International Court of Justice, which is the United Nations' highest court, said that the Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories, including the West Bank, illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:AP
