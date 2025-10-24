A senior Palestinian official has said Israel’s preliminary approval of two bills to impose its sovereignty over the occupied West Bank and one of its largest settlements amounts to “a declaration of war,” calling for Israel to be isolated and boycotted in response.

Mouayyad Shaaban, head of the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission under the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), said in an interview with Anadolu that “no Israeli decision or act can erase the Palestinian identity of the land.”

In a first reading on Wednesday, the Israeli Knesset (parliament) passed two bills, one to annex the occupied West Bank and another to annex the Ma’ale Adumim settlement built on Palestinian land east of Jerusalem. Both bills require three additional readings before becoming law.

The move coincided with US Vice President JD Vance’s visit to Tel Aviv and came less than a month after President Donald Trump declared on September 26 that he would not allow Israel to annex the occupied West Bank.

If enacted, the annexation would end any remaining possibility of implementing the two-state solution envisioned by UN resolutions.

‘Declaration of war’

Shaaban warned that “the decision is dangerous and amounts to “a declaration of war, not only on the Palestinian people but also on the United Nations, the Security Council, and all international laws and resolutions.”

He urged Palestinians to “be present across all our land to prove once again to the (Israeli) occupier that this land is ours. No statement or legislation can change that; what matters is what happens on the ground.”

The Palestinian official also called on the international community to “isolate and boycott this extremist Israeli government politically, economically, and militarily, and ban settlers, government leaders, and their associates from entering any country.”

Recalling Israel’s annexation of East Jerusalem after the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, Shaaban said: “Despite that, the minarets of Jerusalem still stand tall, and its people continue to resist. Nothing can erase the Palestinian nature of this land.”