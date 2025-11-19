EUROPE
2 min read
Macron calls the online world 'Wild West' for European teenagers, urges measures
At the European Digital Sovereignty Summit in Berlin, the French president says social platforms expose teenagers to bullying, pornography, mental-health risks, accusing tech giants of operating a 'Wild West'
Macron calls the online world 'Wild West' for European teenagers, urges measures
French President Macron calls on Europe to enforce stricter rules for online youth protection. / AP
November 19, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned over the growing influence of major social media platforms on young people, saying Europe must urgently tighten regulation to protect teenagers and safeguard democratic standards.

Speaking at the European Digital Sovereignty Summit in Berlin on Tuesday, Macron said European teenagers now spend “four to five hours per day” on social networks, where the content they encounter is shaped by opaque algorithms controlled by a handful of global tech companies.

He said this concentrated power exposes young people to “hyper-bullying, pornography, mental-health issues and other harmful content,” adding that governments have effectively handed over responsibility for children’s digital safety to foreign platforms.

“Let’s be clear: these platforms design the content your children consume,” Macron said.

“We have de facto given them exclusivity over our teenagers’ digital lives," he added.

RelatedTRT World - France mulls total ban on social media for under 15, digital curfew for teens

‘Wild West’

President Macron contended that the issue extends past child protection, striking at the heart of Europe’s democratic stability.

RECOMMENDED

He warned that when algorithms shape public discourse without transparency or oversight, such influence cannot qualify as true free expression.

“For me, we don’t speak about free speech when the algorithm is hidden and in the hands of very few players, and when they don’t implement the laws decided by the citizens of the country,” Macron said.

“This is a Wild West, not free speech," he further added.

He urged EU member states to advance measures that tighten oversight on platform algorithms, enforce existing laws more vigorously, and introduce stronger safeguards for minors.

Protecting children and teenagers online, he said, is essential for mental health, education systems and the long-term stability of democratic societies.

“If we want digital sovereignty, we must protect our children, our teenagers and our democratic space,” he said.

RelatedTRT World - Denmark to ban social media for under-15s to protect children from 'unleashed monster'
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package