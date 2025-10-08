WORLD
Denmark to ban social media for under-15s to protect children from 'unleashed monster'
Danish PM Frederiksen warned that social media steals children’s childhoods and fuels anxiety, depression, and social isolation.
The government says digital platforms are harming children’s focus and wellbeing. [File Photo] / Reuters
October 8, 2025

Denmark will ban social media for children under 15, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced, accusing digital platforms of “stealing our children’s childhood.”

Speaking at the opening of parliament, Frederiksen warned on Tuesday that society had “unleashed a monster,” as anxiety, depression, and attention problems surge among young people.

“Never before have so many children and young people suffered from anxiety and depression,” she said.

Frederiksen added screens expose children to content “no child or young person should see” and hinder their ability to read and focus.

The proposed law would block access to several major platforms, though parents could grant permission from age 13.

The government hopes to implement the ban as early as next year.

Digitalisation Minister Caroline Stage called the plan a “breakthrough,” admitting Denmark had been “too naive” in leaving children to tech companies.

“We must move from digital captivity to community,” she said.

Frederiksen cited data showing 60 percent of Danish boys aged 11 to 19 rarely meet friends in person, while 94 percent of seventh-graders have social media profiles.

Recommended

More nations adopt precautionary measures

Denmark’s move follows similar steps from across the world, where stricter age limits on TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat aim to shield children from harmful algorithms.

A French parliamentary committee last month called for a ban on social media for children under 15 and a digital curfew for teens, citing TikTok’s harmful influence.

Australia has introduced a world-first bill banning children under 16 from social media. Platforms including TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, Reddit, X, and Instagram could face fines up to $33 million for failing to block underage accounts.

South Korea has passed legislation banning phones and smart devices during school hours, effective March 2026.

Many nations have implemented similar restrictions, including Finland, Italy, the Netherlands and China.

Türkiye is planning phased age limits, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warning that screen addiction is “spreading like a plague.”

Meanwhile, platforms such as Roblox are tightening age verification and parental controls after criticism over child safety failures.

