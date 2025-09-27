Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted Friday that his government views social media platforms as a “weapon” to support Israel's right-wing in the US amid condemnation for ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.

In a meeting with US influencers at Israel’s Consulate General in New York and published in a video on influencer Debra Lea’s account on the US social media company X, Netanyahu described social media as “the most important weapon … to secure our base in the US.”

He identified TikTok as “the most important purchase going on right now,” alleging its control could be “consequential.”

Netanyahu also mentioned X, saying: “We have to talk to Elon (Musk). He’s not an enemy, he’s a friend.”

He claimed that if influence could be secured over TikTok and X, Israel would “get a lot.”

Open support for Israel