WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Israeli prime minister claims seeking influence over TikTok and X.
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Netanyahu also mentioned X, saying: “We have to talk to Elon (Musk). He’s not an enemy, he’s a friend.” / Reuters
September 27, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted Friday that his government views social media platforms as a “weapon” to support Israel's right-wing in the US amid condemnation for ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.

In a meeting with US influencers at Israel’s Consulate General in New York and published in a video on influencer Debra Lea’s account on the US social media company X, Netanyahu described social media as “the most important weapon … to secure our base in the US.”

He identified TikTok as “the most important purchase going on right now,” alleging its control could be “consequential.”

Netanyahu also mentioned X, saying: “We have to talk to Elon (Musk). He’s not an enemy, he’s a friend.”

He claimed that if influence could be secured over TikTok and X, Israel would “get a lot.”

RelatedTRT World - TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?

Open support for Israel

Recommended

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order certifying that a deal that will shift TikTok's US operations to an American consortium meets national security requirements mandated by a domestic law.

Trump said the investor consortium will be comprised of tech company Oracle, Michael Dell, Rupert Murdoch, and others.

Oracle founder Larry Ellison's years of open support for Israel has sparked concerns that the company's authority over TikTok will be used to benefit the Israeli government.

Netanyahu’s remarks came as Israel stands increasingly isolated over its genocidal war in Gaza, where nearly 65,600 Palestinians, the vast majority women and children, have been killed since October 2023.

Netanyahu spoke to a largely empty hall in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly after many delegations walked out in protest of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, now nearing its third year.

Explore
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
"Do you think Israel is intentionally killing civilians?"
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
Trump's unilateral Gaza plan
In Gaza, even bread is out of reach
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
UK Labour Party members vote to recognise war on Gaza as genocide
Palestine, Türkiye and world leaders welcome Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan
President Erdogan commends Trump's Gaza ceasefire push, vows Türkiye's support for peace process
Egypt, Qatar present Trump Gaza ceasefire proposal to Hamas
Trump-Netanyahu presser unveils Gaza plan; Analysts say proposal could give Israel 'a long window'
What is Trump's plan for ending Israel's war on Gaza?