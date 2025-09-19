On many nights over the past two years, teenagers across the United States opened TikTok not for watching dance videos or memes, but to witness first-hand what was going on in Gaza.

The app helped beam shaky footage of Israeli brutality against the Palestinians to tens of millions of young people — most of them Gen Z — who otherwise were largely oblivious or confused about the Middle East’s longest-running dispute.

Ambulances pulling children from rubble, mothers wailing outside hospitals, skeletal children dying of starvation, and journalists being killed — TikTok had helped capture all of this in its raw, unedited form, something that legacy Western media was censoring or, at best, showing a very toned-down version of what was happening on the ground.

For a generation that does not watch the famed nightly news on cable TV, TikTok became both a newsroom and a witness stand.

But all of this is in danger. There’s concern that Americans won’t be able to witness the plight of Palestinians after TikTok’s US operation is taken over by a consortium of US firms.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington and Beijing struck a deal to move TikTok’s American operations into a new US-led company.

Software giant Oracle Corporation, along with private equity firm Silver Lake and venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz, will hold roughly 80 percent of the new entity. The rest will remain with ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent. Oracle will host US user data on its Texas servers, while an American-dominated board, including at least one government-appointed director, will oversee governance.

To some, the arrangement looks like a security fix, as officials in Washington have time and again said TikTok’s ownership by ByteDance makes it beholden to the Chinese government, and Beijing could use the app to conduct influence operations against the US and collect data on Americans.

But to others who see TikTok as a one large newsroom filled with citizen journalists, this means the app is falling under the control of firms with deep financial, institutional and even ideological ties to Israel.

What has happened in these companies in the recent past about Israel’s war in Gaza underpins those concerns.

Reporting by The Intercept and human-rights monitors have documented internal campaigns in which Oracle employees were encouraged to back pro-Israel messaging projects. Some workers who expressed solidarity with Palestinians faced internal discipline or left the company.

Investigations have cited Slack threads where teams discussed “elevating” pro-Israel content. Even Oracle’s philanthropy reflects alignment: donations to Magen David Adom, Israel’s emergency service, and expanded data centres in Israel signal not just business interests but political posture.

Then there is the matter of personnel.

In July, TikTok quietly hired Erica Mindel, a former Israeli soldier who has spoken publicly about how Tel Aviv’s 2014 war on Gaza shaped her “Zionist identity”, to lead its hate-speech policy team.

Her appointment, praised by pro-Israel lobbying groups, alarmed free-speech advocates who fear moderation standards will now blur the line between tackling anti-Semitism and suppressing Palestinian voices.

Andreessen Horowitz, meanwhile, has also been steadily expanding its portfolio in Israel.

The Silicon Valley powerhouse now invests across Israeli cybersecurity, cloud and AI startups, hosting events that connect local founders with global capital. Observers say these moves deepen not only financial but strategic ties to Israel’s tech and security ecosystem.

So, what does that mean for TikTok users scrolling through their feeds?