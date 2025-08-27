South Korea has officially passed legislation banning the use of mobile phones and smart devices during school hours, making it one of the few countries to enshrine such a rule in law.

The bill, approved on Wednesday with 115 votes in favour out of 163 lawmakers present, is set to take effect starting in March 2026.

This move is part of a growing global effort to address smartphone addiction among children and teenagers, amid mounting evidence of its negative impact on academic performance, mental health, and social development.

France and Finland have implemented partial bans, typically targeting younger students.

Italy, the Netherlands, and China have enacted more comprehensive restrictions.

Australia has also implemented state-level bans, with Victoria and New South Wales introducing policies that prohibit phone use during school hours across all grade levels.

Related TRT Global - Restricting social media for Aussie teens? New limits on access explained

Australia also recently widened its pioneering ban on social media for teenagers.

A ban on mobile phones in Dutch schools has improved focus among students, a study found in July.

Law aims to curb distraction and overuse

The legislation in South Korea, backed by both ruling and opposition parties, grants teachers the authority to restrict phone use not only during class but also elsewhere on school premises.

Exceptions will be allowed for students with disabilities who rely on assistive technology, as well as for emergencies and educational purposes.

“There is significant scientific and medical proof that smartphone addiction has extremely harmful effects on students’ brain development and emotional growth,” Cho Jung-hun, the opposition lawmaker who introduced the bill, was quoted as saying by BBC.

He cited the growing number of international precedents as a motivating factor.

Nearly 43% of South Koreans aged 10-19 were classified as overly dependent on smartphones in a 2024 government survey, almost double the national average.

Surveys show South Korea is among the world's most digitally connected countries, with 99% of South Koreans online and 98% owning a smartphone, according to the US-based Pew Research Center, the highest rate among the 27 countries it examined in 2022 and 2023.

More than a third of teens also report struggling to manage their time on social media.