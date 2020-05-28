Fast News

Members of China's National People's Congress voted overwhelmingly in favour of a proposal to draft a law in Hong Kong, which would punish secession, subversion of state power, terrorism and acts that endanger national security.

People walk past a TV screen showing news of Beijing's approval of a Hong Kong security bill in Hong Kong, China on May 28, 2020. (Reuters)

China is taking matters into its own hands after last year's tumultuous anti-government protests in Hong Kong that often descended into tear gas-filled clashes.

In a surprise move, the central government announced last week that it would develop laws to outlaw secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference in Hong Kong. The National People’s Congress has endorsed the bill, and legislation could be finalised this summer.

China's decision raises questions about the future of the semi-autonomous territory but here is what we do know:

What does China want?

For several years now, Chinese officials have increasingly expressed frustration and anger at what they perceive as a weak national security regime in Hong Kong, the freewheeling financial hub which has a high degree of autonomy.

The large and sometimes violent anti-government protests that erupted last year have sharpened that frustration, with China's Communist Party leadership determined to thwart what they describe as threats of terrorism, independence, subversion and sedition.

China's most senior official in Hong Kong, Luo Huining, warned in April that the city must urgently introduce national security legislation.

"If the ant-hill eroding the rule of law is not cleared, the dam of national security will be destroyed and the wellbeing of all Hong Kong residents will be damaged," he said.

Why now?

The issue sits at the heart of the delicate "one country, two systems" formula under which China agreed to protect Hong Kong's extensive freedoms, autonomy and its independent legal system.

Those freedoms are protected by the Basic Law, a mini-constitution that guides the relationship between Hong Kong and Beijing.

But Article 23 of the document also states that Hong Kong must "on its own" enact laws against treason, secession, sedition, subversion and the theft of state secrets. It also seeks to outlaw ties between local and foreign political groups.

The Hong Kong government proposed local legislation in 2003 but met vast opposition before it could be passed into law, with more than 500,000 people marching peacefully against it.

Local officials acknowledge their obligations but some, including leader Carrie Lam, said recently that the time is still not right.

However, the Basic Law also gives Beijing the power to annex national laws into the document – which the local government must then legislate for or effectively impose on the city by executive fiat.

Local lawyers and politicians sometimes call this the "nuclear option", but some scholars have questioned whether this power of promulgation applies to Article 23.

"This is a big, unanswered question," said University of Hong Kong law school professor Simon Young.

What is unclear?

Hong Kong lawyers are puzzled over how the imposed provisions will work in practice.

Questions include whether all protections already in the Basic Law apply and whether locally based mainland agents have enforcement power.

Another issue is whether the standing committee of the National People's Congress has extra powers to ultimately interpret Hong Kong court rulings on national security.

"The ground is shifting beneath our feet," one legal scholar said. "There are suddenly a lot more questions than answers. And it is not even clear whether anyone in the Hong Kong government is standing up internally against these changes."

China also said its intelligence agencies would have the right to set up offices in Hong Kong to "safeguard national security". It is not clear, however, whether, they will carry out enforcement activities, a critical concern.

How has it been received?

Activists in Hong Kong say the law will undermine civil liberties and might be used to suppress political activity.

Many fear that new national security legislation would prove a "dead hand" on the city's large and pugnacious press and rich artistic traditions while curbing its broad political debates.

The law and the way it is being enacted prompted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to announce that Washington will no longer treat Hong Kong as autonomous from Beijing, meaning that Hong Kong no longer qualifies for its special status under US law.

Pompeo's statement unnerved investors worried about the risk to the Chinese-ruled city's status as a global financial hub.

What is Hong Kong's special status?

In the run-up to Britain returning Hong Kong to China in 1997, a "one country, two systems" deal was forged to allow the city to maintain certain freedoms and autonomy for 50 years.

Those liberties included a free market economy, an independent judiciary, free speech and a local legislature.

As a result many countries, including the US, brought in laws that allowed them to treat Hong Kong as a separate trade entity to the mainland.

The arrangement turned Hong Kong into a world-class financial centre on a par with London and New York.

How will this pan out?

The protests in Hong Kong and the reaction in Beijing illustrate a fundamental divide that has once again bubbled to the surface.

The freedom of expression and other rights that Hong Kong residents have under “one country, two systems” allow for protests and public criticism of the government. It can, at times, be messy.

China's ruling Communist Party sees stability as vital to maintaining its grip on the country, including the territories of Hong Kong and nearby Macao.

“One country, two systems” is not about to disappear. Hong Kong will continue to manage most of its local affairs, from taxation to common crime. But Beijing is poised to wield an increasingly heavier hand when it comes to dissent and any possible challenges to its ultimate control of Hong Kong.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies