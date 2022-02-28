Fast News

World watches fifth day of the biggest assault on a European country since World War Two as fighting rages on multiple fronts in Ukraine while its western allies pile sanctions against Russia. Latest updates:

Ukrainian servicemen are seen at fighting positions at the military airbase Vasylkiv in the Kiev region, Ukraine. (Reuters)

Monday, February 28, 2022

Ukraine: More than 350 civilians dead in Russian military assaults

Ukraine's Interior Ministry has said 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed during Russia's military campaign, including 14 children.

It said an additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded.

The ministry's statement did not give any information on casualties among Ukraine's armed forces.

Russia says its troops are targeting only Ukrainian military facilities, adding that Ukraine's civilian population is not in danger.

Russia has not released any information on casualties among its troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry however acknowledged on Sunday that Russian soldiers have been killed and wounded, without giving any numbers.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the next 24 hours are crucial for Ukraine, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Johnson said the UK and its allies would do everything possible to guarantee that defensive aid reached Ukraine, the spokesperson said in a statement.





For live updates from Sunday (February 27) click 👉🏽 here

Source: TRTWorld and agencies