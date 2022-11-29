Fast News

Kiev says Russian missile strikes targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure have damaged between 25 and 30 percent of the grid as the conflict enters its 279th day.

NATO foreign ministers are meeting Tuesday and Wednesday in Bucharest where the alliance's support for Ukraine since the Russian attacks will be discussed. (Reuters)

The United States is expected to announce "substantial" financial aid to Ukraine on Tuesday to help it deal with the damage caused by Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure, senior US officials have said.

The aid, which will be detailed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in the Romanian capital Bucharest, "is substantial and it is not the end", one senior official told journalists Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity and without giving further details.

"What the Russians have been doing is targeting these large transformer stations. They are high-voltage transformer stations", not just power plants, the US official said, a move aimed at disrupting the entire energy network from production to distribution.

However, he noted that the Biden administration had budgeted $1.1 billion for energy spending in Ukraine and Moldova. It comes ahead of an international donors' conference on support for the Ukrainian civil resistance to be held December 13 in France, he pointed out.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies