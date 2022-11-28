Fast News

Russia continues to strike eastern and southern Ukraine while civilians continue to leave Kherson region as the conflict enters its 278th day.

A Ukraine military spokesman said a Russian warship capable of firing cruise missiles had recently deployed to the Black Sea with Kalibr-type missiles on board. (Reuters)

Monday, November 28, 2022

Ukraine warns of fresh Russian missile strikes

Ukraine has said that Russia was preparing for a fresh wave of missile attacks on its energy grid that have plunged swathes of the country into the cold and dark.

The warning came as foreign ministers from several European countries, including NATO-hopefuls Finland and Sweden, arrived in Kiev for unannounced visits in a show of support.

Ukraine war increases chemical weapons threat: watchdog

Russian attack on Ukraine has increased the threat from weapons of mass destruction including chemical munitions, the head of the world's toxic arms watchdog said.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) was closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine, its chief Fernando Arias told the regulator's annual meeting.

"The situation in Ukraine has again increased the real threat posed by weapons of mass destruction, including chemical weapons," Arias told the meeting in The Hague.

Ukraine First Lady demands global response to sexual assault in war

Ukraine First Lady Olena Zelenska demanded a "global response" to the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war, saying Kiev prosecutors are investigating more than 100 possible crimes by Russian soldiers.

Speaking at the "Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative" conference in London, Zelenska said the investigations were "just a small" fraction of the true number of such crimes being committed in the Ukraine conflict.

"The opportunities for the occupiers widened to humiliating Ukrainians and unfortunately, sexual violence and sexual crimes are within their arsenal," she said.

Nobel Peace laureate calls for weapons to free Ukraine

In an unusual move for a Nobel Peace laureate, the head of one of this year's prizewinning organisations called for weapons to help Ukraine defend itself and stop the atrocities.

"When somebody asks me how to stop these long-lasting crimes in occupied territories, I can only answer: 'Provide Ukraine with weapons to liberate these territories'," Ukrainian Oleksandra Matviichuk, a human rights lawyer who heads the Kiev-based Center for Civil Liberties, told AFP news agency in Stockholm.

"It's a weird situation for me, and a clear sign (that) something (is) wrong with the whole international system when a human rights lawyer asks (for) air defence systems."

Ukraine resumes emergency blackouts in setback after Russian strikes

Ukraine said it had been forced to impose regular emergency blackouts in areas across the country after a setback in its race to repair energy infrastructure hit by Russian missile strikes.

Power units at several power stations had to conduct emergency shutdowns and demand for electricity has been rising as snowy winter weather has set in the capital and elsewhere, national grid operator Ukrenergo said in a statement.

"Once the causes of the emergency shutdowns are eliminated, the units will return to operation, which will reduce the deficit in the power system and reduce the amount of restrictions for consumers," it said.

14 years later, NATO is set to renew its vow to Ukraine



NATO returns to the scene of one of its most controversial decisions, intent on repeating its vow that Ukraine — now suffering through the 10th month of a war against Russia — will join the world’s biggest military alliance one day.

NATO foreign ministers will gather for two days at the Palace of the Parliament in the Romanian capital Bucharest.

It was there in April 2008 that US President George W. Bush persuaded his allies to open NATO’s door to Ukraine and Georgia, over vehement Russian objections.

UK to provide 10,000 artillery rounds, helicopters to Ukraine

The UK will provide an additional 10,000 artillery rounds and helicopters to Ukraine, the British government said.

The announcement by Defense Secretary Ben Wallace came during a visit to Norway.

“The rounds will enhance Ukraine’s defensive capability and come as the first delivery of Sea King helicopters arrive in Ukraine to provide key search and rescue capabilities,” a statement said.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plantwill remain under Russian control - officials

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine will remain under Russian control, the Kremlin's spokesperson has said, after a Ukrainian official suggested Russian forces were preparing to leave.

Authorities backed by Moscow in the nearby city of Enerhodar had also denied the reports earlier on Monday. "The media are actively spreading fake news that Russia is allegedly planning to withdraw from Enerhodar and leave the (plant). This information is not true," the Russia-installed administration wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The head of Ukraine's state-run nuclear energy company said on Sunday there were signs that Russian forces might be preparing to vacate the vast Zaporizhzhia plant which they seized in March, soon after attacking Ukraine.

Ankara has shown a diplomatic solution to the conflict is 'possible': Erdogan

Türkiye has worked hard since day one to end the Russia-Ukraine war and to stop bloodshed, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the 38th Ministerial Session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul.

He added Ankara has shown that a diplomatic solution is possible.

US weighs sending 100-mile strike weapon to Ukraine: report

The Pentagon is considering a Boeing proposal to supply Ukraine with cheap, small precision bombs fitted onto abundantly available rockets, allowing Kiev to strike far behind Russian lines, according to a Reuters report.

Boeing's proposed system, dubbed Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB), is one of about a half-dozen plans for getting new munitions into production for Ukraine and America's Eastern European allies, industry sources said.

GLSDB could be delivered as early as spring 2023, according to the news agency.

Russia's Gazprom won't reduce gas supplies to Moldova

Russian state gas producer Gazprom has decided against reducing gas supplies to Moldova, but said in a statement that it reserved the right to lower or cut shipments if Moldova fails to make agreed gas payments.

Last week, Gazprom accused Ukraine of keeping gas supplies which pass through the country on the way to Moldova, and said it could start reducing these flows.

Ukraine denied withholding Russian gas meant for Moldova.

Zelenskyy says Ukraine is preparing for new wave of Russian strikes

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia would launch new missile attacks on his country, and warned defence forces and citizens should be prepared to work together to withstand the consequences.

"We understand that the terrorists are planning new strikes. We know this for a fact," Zelenskyy said. "And as long as they have missiles, they, unfortunately, will not calm down."

Zelenskyy said the week to come could well be as difficult as the previous week, when attacks on electricity infrastructure subjected Ukrainians to the most acute power cuts since Russian troops attacked in February.

"Our defence forces are getting ready. The entire country is getting ready," he said. "We have worked out all the scenarios, including with our partners."

