Turkey's foreign ministry says the area under demarcated in the deal is located in Turkish continental shelf, as reported to the United Nations.

In this Tuesday, July 9, 2019 photo, a helicopter flies near Turkey's drilling ship, 'Fatih' dispatched towards the eastern Mediterranean, near the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. (AP)

Turkey has slammed a "so-called agreement" between Greece and Egypt on exclusive economic zones (EEZ) in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Stressing that Greece and Egypt had no mutual sea border, the Turkish Foreign Ministry declared in a statement on Thursday that the so-called maritime agreement was "null and void" for Ankara.

The so-called demarcated area is located on Turkey's continental shelf, as reported to the UN, the ministry added.

Turkey's continental shelf

It also noted that Egypt had already abandoned 11,500 square kilometres (3,350 square nautical miles) of its continental shelf with a previous agreement it signed with the Greek Cypriot administration in 2003.

Egypt is again losing its maritime jurisdiction with the latest so-called treaty, which seeks to usurp Libya's rights as well, it said.

The prime minister of Greece maintains that the maritime deal signed with Egypt is “in accordance with international law.”

Legitimate rights

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the deal is “a legitimate agreement that fully satisfies both countries," but made no mention of Turkey or its proximity to the continental shelf throughout his statement.

Turkey will not allow any activity in these areas and will continue to resolutely defend its legitimate rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, added the statement.

