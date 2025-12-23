Where to Next? Erzurum’s Culture, Food, and Winter Wonders

Johnny Ward has been to every country on Earth, but this place caught him off guard. Where to Next kicks off its journey in Erzurum, Türkiye’s winter wonderland, where centuries-old traditions meet high-altitude adventure. Ski-jumping with an Olympian, getting lost in bustling bazaars, and sitting down for a feast of stuffed cheese dolma; TRT World’s latest travel show, Where to Next, is about diving into the culture, the people, and the stories that make a place truly special. #WhereToNext #Türkiye #Erzurum #GoTurkiye ... Read More