Where to Next
Where to Next? Erzurum’s Culture, Food, and Winter Wonders
Johnny Ward has been to every country on Earth, but this place caught him off guard. Where to Next kicks off its journey in Erzurum, Türkiye’s winter wonderland, where centuries-old traditions meet high-altitude adventure. Ski-jumping with an Olympian, getting lost in bustling bazaars, and sitting down for a feast of stuffed cheese dolma; TRT World’s latest travel show, Where to Next, is about diving into the culture, the people, and the stories that make a place truly special. #WhereToNext #Türkiye #Erzurum #GoTurkiye... Read More
Up Next
Where to Next: Inside Adana’s Culture, Cuisine and Carnival
Where to Next? The destination is Adana. Johnny Ward explores the city during its vibrant Orange Blossom Carnival, diving into Adana’s bold street food scene, from sizzling kebabs to frozen banana milkshakes. He crosses a Roman bridge still standing after centuries, then traces the tracks of a James Bond chase atop a railway bridge. The city blends history, flavour and cinema. Watch the full episode now and discover why this isn’t your typical travel show.
Where to Next: Johnny Ward Explores Kars, Türkiye
Where to Next? This time, we’re in Kars. Johnny Ward goes ice fishing with seasoned locals, shares a moment with a national figure skating champion, and tastes Kars’ most iconic flavours, traditional goose and Kars gruyere, the city’s signature artisanal cheese. The ancient Turkish city has much more to offer. Where to Next journeys into the culture, cuisine, and quiet charm of Kars, where stories are frozen in time and shared through flavour, snow, and warm hospitality. Watch the full episode now and see why this isn’t your typical travel show. #WhereToNext #Kars #Türkiye #WinterTravel #GoTurkiye
Where to Next: Johnny Ward Explores Kars, Türkiye
Where to Next? This time, we’re in Kars. Johnny Ward goes ice fishing with seasoned locals, shares a moment with a national figure skating champion, and tastes Kars’ most iconic flavours, traditional goose and Kars gruyere, the city’s signature artisanal cheese. The ancient Turkish city has much more to offer. Where to Next journeys into the culture, cuisine, and quiet charm of Kars, where stories are frozen in time and shared through flavour, snow, and warm hospitality. Watch the full episode now and see why this isn’t your typical travel show. #WhereToNext #Kars #Türkiye #WinterTravel #GoTurkiye
Where to Next: Inside Adana’s Culture, Cuisine and Carnival
Where to Next? The destination is Adana. Johnny Ward explores the city during its vibrant Orange Blossom Carnival, diving into Adana’s bold street food scene, from sizzling kebabs to frozen banana milkshakes. He crosses a Roman bridge still standing after centuries, then traces the tracks of a James Bond chase atop a railway bridge. The city blends history, flavour and cinema. Watch the full episode now and discover why this isn’t your typical travel show.
Where to Next: Johnny Ward Explores Kars, Türkiye
Where to Next? This time, we’re in Kars. Johnny Ward goes ice fishing with seasoned locals, shares a moment with a national figure skating champion, and tastes Kars’ most iconic flavours, traditional goose and Kars gruyere, the city’s signature artisanal cheese. The ancient Turkish city has much more to offer. Where to Next journeys into the culture, cuisine, and quiet charm of Kars, where stories are frozen in time and shared through flavour, snow, and warm hospitality. Watch the full episode now and see why this isn’t your typical travel show. #WhereToNext #Kars #Türkiye #WinterTravel #GoTurkiye
Related Videos
00:40
Code is Law | Storyteller | Trailer
00:44
Your Life Without Me | Storyteller | Trailer
00:40
Sist’earth: Cultivating Change | Series | Trailer
07:58
Sudan War: How Abu Lulu Became 'The Butcher Of Al Fasher'
Occupied Nature: Palestine - Episode 3: Pollution
Occupied Nature: Palestine - Episode 4: Dead Sea