Europe’s Smartest Airport? How Istanbul is Shaping the Future of Air Travel | NexTech

Europe's Smartest Airport? How Istanbul is Shaping the Future of Air Travel
Istanbul has long been a crossroads of history, and now it is shaping the future of air travel with its $12 billion mega-hub, Istanbul Airport. Designed to handle over 200 million passengers, it stands as a global leader in aviation innovation. This episode of NeTech explores Türkiye’s deep aviation roots, from early pioneers to the relocation of Atatürk Airport in just 33 hours. It also highlights how Istanbul Airport became a critical logistics hub during the COVID-19 pandemic. Inside the world’s largest terminal under one roof, cutting-edge technology enhances efficiency. The Airport Operations Control Center (APOC) ensures seamless operations, while AI-powered systems streamline check-in, security, and wayfinding. A world-class museum and luxury services redefine the passenger experience. The airport’s engineering feats include Europe’s first simultaneous triple-runway operations and a 42-kilometer baggage network that ensures precision handling. Turkish Cargo’s SMARTIST hub moves millions of tons of freight, reinforcing Istanbul’s role as a global trade gateway. This exclusive episode takes you behind the scenes of one of the world’s most advanced airports, featuring insights from aviation and technology experts.... Read More
Are Chinese Robots Taking Over? Inside Wuhan's Tech Revolution
As trade tensions simmer between China and the US, Beijing is betting big on one thing: the future of tech. From autonomous vehicles to humanoid robots, China isn’t just keeping up — it’s aiming to leap ahead. Massive infrastructure, bold investments, and sky-high ambition are fueling a new kind of arms race: one for global tech dominance. And right at the heart of it all? Wuhan. In this episode of NexTech, we’re heading to central China to see how Wuhan is transforming into a next-gen innovation powerhouse. We’re talking drone deliveries, self-driving taxis on city streets, and humanoid robots doing everything from factory work to stage performances. In Wuhan, the future isn’t a concept — it’s already rolling, flying, and walking among us.
US vs China: The Battle For Tech Supremacy
In this episode of NexTech, we explore how the US and China measure up across several key technological sectors.
Türkiye's Underwater Arsenal: Deep, Silent, Formidable
Beneath the surface of Türkiye’s surrounding seas, a silent revolution is taking shape. In this special episode of Nextech, we go deeper than ever before—literally—boarding the TCG Piri Reis, Türkiye’s most advanced submarine, to uncover the future of naval warfare. From the cutting-edge hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system to never-before-seen production facilities at Gölcük Naval Shipyard, we explore how Türkiye is building a modern undersea fleet—locally, strategically, and silently. We meet the engineers, commanders, and crew shaping this evolution: a retired colonel who trained the first Reis-class captain, and the men and women working under crushing pressure, both literal and metaphorical. Learn how the nation overcame critical design challenges, mastered stealth capabilities, and now commands one of the world’s largest fleets of German-designed submarines. This is not just a story of steel and sonar—this is about what it takes to patrol deep, protect sovereignty, and live for weeks beneath the waves. Welcome to Türkiye’s undersea frontier.
