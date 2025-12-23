Britain’s Secret Warfare

Spying has existed for thousands of years In more recent times we’ve seen Chinese spies caught and charged across Europe, balloons and warships spying from the sea and sky. Intelligence sharing between nations is a sign of diplomatic relations - and in the UK spying and politics intersect in ways the public never see or hear about. Nick is joined by former KGB officer Alexander Vassiliev, former Conservative MP and security academic Bob Seely and espionage expert Nigel West to try and answer: how has technology changed modern spycraft? What are the biggest threats to the UK when it comes to diplomacy? And how is Westminster preparing for them? Westminster Watch is broadcast out of London and presented by politician-turned-presenter Nick de Bois. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Nick offers you the inside track on all the happenings inside the corridors of power in Westminster. Tune in every Friday at 20:30 GMT and throughout the week on TRT World. Make sure to follow us on X https://x.com/WestminsterTRT to not miss out on the best bits of Westminster Watch. ... Read More