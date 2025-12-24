Africa Matters: South Sudan Unrest

The United Nations reports that over 50,000 people have fled violence in Nasir County, Upper Nile State, South Sudan in the last few weeks. With political tensions also rising, could the country slip back into civil war? In Nigeria, officials have increased port fees by 15% to improve infrastructure. However, businesses and consumers say the added costs are making life unaffordable. Meanwhile, internally displaced people in Somalia are worried about food and medicine shortages, following a freeze in U.S. funding. In Zambia, seasonal heavy rains have been damaging homes and businesses and displacing communities since February. People affected now want long-term solutions.