Bigger Than Five
Gaza Under Fire: What Next? | Bigger than Five
With Israel resuming its heavy bombardment of Gaza and Washington also intensifying its own airstrikes on Yemen – we ask: are Arab nations doing enough to stop the slaughter of Palestinians?... Read More
Israel-Iran: Weapons of Mass Deception?
After Israel bombed Iran’s main nuclear facilities and assassinated its top negotiator and nuclear scientists, there are conflicting claims over how far Tehran’s nuclear programme has been set back. Hans Blix, who led the UN’s weapons inspections in Iraq in the run-up to the 2003 invasion, says that the West’s claim of weapons of mass destruction is a convenient pretext to pursue regime change in Iran. And former US Congressman, Dennis Kucinich, a staunch opponent of the war in Iraq, tells us why he believes that negotiations with Iran were never conducted in good faith.
Gaza: Weaponization of Aid | Bigger Than Five
As more Palestinian civilians come under fire near aid distribution sites run by the ‘Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’, international aid organisations denounce the Israeli-American scheme. Eye-witnesses have reported Israeli forces, and local gangs working with them, firing on crowds of civilians and shooting dead dozens of people — including children. Rob Williams, CEO of the War Child Alliance which has aid workers in Gaza, tells us he understands why the GHF is being called a ‘death trap’. But US Republican Congressman, Marlin Stutzman, who recently met with the Israeli Prime Minister, claims the GHF is needed to prevent Hamas from seizing food aid.
Bigger Than Five Promo | Gaza: Is Israel Weaponizing Aid?
As unarmed Palestinians in Gaza are shot and killed by Israeli soldiers while trying to access food aid, humanitarian groups condemn the US-backed distribution plan. This week on Bigger Than Five, we ask: Is Israel using starvation as a weapon of war? And will the United States act to stop it? We speak to an aid organization and a US Congressman as the humanitarian crisis deepens—and political pressure mounts. Watch the full episode on TRT World.
Bigger Than Five Promo | Gaza: Is Israel Weaponizing Aid?
As unarmed Palestinians in Gaza are shot and killed by Israeli soldiers while trying to access food aid, humanitarian groups condemn the US-backed distribution plan. This week on Bigger Than Five, we ask: Is Israel using starvation as a weapon of war? And will the United States act to stop it? We speak to an aid organization and a US Congressman as the humanitarian crisis deepens—and political pressure mounts. Watch the full episode on TRT World.
Silencing Dissent: Free Speech in America | Bigger than Five
Israel - Gaza: Killing the Witnesses | Bigger than Five
Bigger Than Five Promo | The Path To Justice: Who Will Hold Israel Accountable?
USAID Shutdown: A Disaster or Long Overdue? | Bigger than Five
Gaza Under Fire: What Next? | Bigger than Five
