Trump's tariff war: Will trade barriers make America stronger or weaker?

Will Trump's tariff war make America great again, or make adversaries stronger? As President Trump implements a 25 percent tariff on steel and aluminum imports, global markets brace for impact. While Canada and Mexico negotiate delays, China faces the full force of these trade barriers. With US manufacturers and consumers potentially facing higher costs, and international partners planning retaliatory measures, could Trump's strategy backfire? The President warns of 'some pain' ahead, but the extent of economic impact remains unclear. Today's Newsmaker is Trump's Tariffs. Guests: Einar Tangen Senior Fellow at Taihe Institute Rina Shah Geopolitical Advisor Greg Swenson Chairperson of Republicans Overseas UK ... Read More