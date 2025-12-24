The Capitol Hill Show | Episode 18 | US Election 2024: The Battleground States

The American Presidential election is just days away. It is important to note that in the United States the winner is not simply determined by a national popular vote. Because America is a union of states, each of the fifty states gets a proportional voice in the selection of the next President. Many states show a clear preference for one political party, but a handful of states are too close to call. Those states are called battleground states and play an oversized role in the country's choice for President. It appears that the 2024 Presidential election may ultimately be determined by one particular state. In this episode The Capitol Hill Show travels to that state and talks with voters on the ground to determine what is most important to them. ... Read More