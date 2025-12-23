Who is to blame for Spain's flood crisis?

Mud thrown at the King, shouts of 'murderer' leveled at the Prime Minister. Spain's already fragile trust in its government has deteriorated further as the clean up continues from its deadliest natural disaster in decades. How quickly can the country recover? And can they ever rely on their politicians again? Joining presenter Enda Brady is Rafa Turegano, local resident and clean-up volunteer, Dr Pablo Calderon Martinez, Associate Professor in Politics & International Relations, and Glada Lahn, Senior Research Fellow at Chatham House. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and Presented by Enda Brady , it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you.​ Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World​.