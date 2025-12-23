Just 2 Degrees: While they blab, we build

While rich nations stall on climate promises, small islands and southern giants are already getting it done. In this episode, we hear from leaders in Uruguay and St Lucia, where the global south is ditching delay and building the future with clean energy, grit and zero patience for excuses. Guests: Former Saint Lucia minister James L Fletcher and former Uruguayan energy secretary Ramon Mendez Galain Executive Producer/ Host: Reagan Des Vignes Producer: Mikail Malik ... Read More