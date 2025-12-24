Netanyahu: Lebanon could face Gaza’s fate

As tensions rise across the Middle East due to Israeli strikes on Gaza and Lebanon, uncertainty continues to escalate in the region. Netanyahu warns Lebanon could face the same destruction as Gaza. Meanwhile, former FTX customers can finally expect refunds after a US court ruled that creditors will receive up to $16.5 billion. And in entertainment, P Diddy faces over 120 misconduct allegations, stirring controversy and speculation online. All that and more on this episode of Newsfeed. ... Read More