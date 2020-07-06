WORLD
4 MIN READ
Libya's UN-recognised govt condemns 'foreign air force' raids on air base
Forces loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA) had taken control of the Al Watiya airbase, 140 kilometres (90 miles) southwest of Tripoli, from warlord Khalifa Haftar's militias in May.
Libya's UN-recognised govt condemns 'foreign air force' raids on air base
Unidentified warplanes carried out airstrikes on Al-Watiya airbase west of the capital Tripoli on Sunday. / AA
July 6, 2020

Libya's UN-recognised government has condemned overnight air raids against a strategic air base that they recently took control of in the country's west, saying the blitz was carried out by a "foreign air force".

Forces loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA) had taken control of the Al Watiya airbase, 140 kilometres (90 miles) southwest of Tripoli, from militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar in May.

"The raids last night against Al Watiya base were carried out by a... foreign air force in support of the war criminal in a miserable and desperate attempt to achieve a morale boosting victory" for Haftar's forces, GNA deputy defence minister Salah Namrush said in a statement.

A "response, in the right place and at the right time" will serve as a future deterrent for such acts, Namrush added, without specifying which foreign air force was suspected to be behind the raid.

A Turkish military source, speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, told Anadolu Agency on Sunday that the airbase was struck by unidentified planes. No casualties were reported following the incident, but some equipment recently brought to boost the airbase’s air-defense capabilities was damaged.

Warlord Haftar is backed by Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

His fighters withdrew from the southern outskirts of Tripoli and the entire west of the country in June after a string of battle field defeats to the GNA.

Some analysts suspect France is backing Haftar alongside Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates, but Paris insists it is neutral in the conflict.

READ MORE:Exclusive: The UAE is lobbying to pit the US against Turkey in Libya

Recommended

In turmoil since 2011

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The country's new government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to a military offensive by warlord Khalifa Haftar's militias.

The UN recognises the Libyan government headed by Fayez al Sarraj as the country's legitimate authority, as Tripoli has battled Haftar's militias since April 2019, a conflict that has taken over 1,000 lives.

In March, the Libyan government launched Operation Peace Storm to counter attacks on the capital and recently retook strategic locations, including Al Watiya airbase and the strategic city of Tarhuna.

READ MORE: UN's Guterres tells Haftar there is no military solution to Libyan conflict

Watiya's recapture in May by the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli had marked the start of a sudden collapse of the LNA's 14-month assault to seize the capital and its retreat along the coast to the new frontlines.

Turkish support was vital to the GNA in turning back the LNA offensive with advanced air defences and drone strikes that targeted Khalifa's supply lines and troop build-ups.

Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was in Tripoli for meetings with the GNA on Friday and Saturday and Akar swore to do all that was necessary to help it, a Turkish defence ministry statement said.

Last month, the United States said Russia had sent at least 14 MiG29 and Su-24 warplanes to an LNA base via Syria, where their Russian airforce markings were removed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights