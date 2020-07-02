UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told putschist Khalifa Haftar on Wednesday that there can be no military solution to the conflict he launched in April 2019 against the UN-supported government in the capital, Tripoli.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Haftar called the secretary-general and they discussed current developments in the oil-rich country, which saw his fighters retreat from Tripoli last month.

Guterres also spoke to Libya’s UN-backed prime minister, Fayez al Sarraj, who indicated his commitment to a dialogue within the Libyan Joint Military Commission “and expressed his interest in a political solution based on elections," Dujarric said.

'Only political' solution

The secretary-general told Haftar that “the solution can only be political, and Libyan-owned and Libyan-led,” and he reaffirmed the UN commitment to talks between the two sides in the Libyan Joint Military Commission, Dujarric said.

The UN chief also reiterated his shock at the recent discovery of mass graves in territory recently recaptured from Haftar's militia “and stressed the need for full respect of international human rights law and international humanitarian law,” the spokesman said.

In his call with Sarraj, Guterres also expressed shock at the recent discovery of mass graves “and stated that the United Nations was ready to assist in efforts to ensure accountability, Dujarric said.

Dujarric said that in his conversation with warlord Haftar, Guterres “indicated his commitment to help find a solution for the reopening of blocked oil terminals and oil fields in the country.”

He said the secretary-general and Sarraj “also discussed the need to reopen blocked oil terminals and oil fields in the country."

Guterres also reiterated UN support to Libya's government in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic in his call with the prime minister, Dujarric said.

Mass graves

The UN said June 12 that at least eight mass graves had been discovered, mostly in Tarhuna, a key western town that served as the main stronghold for Khalifa’s militia in their 14-month campaign to capture Tripoli. The discoveries raised fears about the extent of human rights violations in territories controlled by Haftar’s milita, given the difficulties of documentation in an active war zone.

Haftar’s failed campaign to capture the capital has led to a humanitarian crisis, with 1 million people in need of aid and almost a half million people internally displaced.

