The Turkish president has vowed in the coming days to expand military operations which showed progress to other regions where threats are still significant.

“Whichever hole they enter, we will find them there and we will bump them off,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during the provincial congress of his governing Justice and Development (AK) Party in Trabzon on the Black Sea coast.

“We are fighting against a terrorist organisation with a past full of massacres of children, women, the elderly, civilians from all walks of life, and that finally descended to the point of ruthless execution of unarmed people,” Erdogan added.

His remarks came after the bodies of 13 Turkish nationals were found on Sunday during Turkey’s counterterrorism operation in Gara, northern Iraq.

Turkish forces carried out four-day Operation Claw-Eagle 2 in Gara last week to prevent the PKK and other terror groups from re-establishing positions used to carry out cross-border terrorist attacks on Turkey.

“Gara was an important, troubled area and it fell, God willing; the job was done,” Erdogan said.

The Turkish president also blamed the western countries for being silent over the killing of 13 people by the terror group.

“We could not see anyone except a few faint voices," Erdogan said.

“We will stay as long as we need in the places we made secure to avoid similar attacks again,” the president said.

'Terror harassment'

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Tuesday that Turkey has carried out cross-border operations in northern Iraq because in 2019 most of the terrorist harassment came from those regions.

Citing regions in northern Iraq near the Turkish border, Soylu told parliament: “What was our problem in Gara? Why do we operate in Hakurk, Haftanin or Avasin? 70 percent of the terrorist harassment came from those regions in 2019.”

Soylu said the PKK works to abuse both young people and their families.

“After our children were martyred, they tried to abuse their families in their deaths, just as they abused their families for five years after they massacred them,” he said.