US response to the massacre of 13 Turkish citizens by PKK in Iraq has been widely slammed by Turkey’s government as conditional and a “joke” as Turkish officials cracked down on suspects, arresting more than 700, including local heads of HDP party.

David Satterfield has been the acting US assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern Affairs since 2017. He has previously served as the deputy U.S. chief of mission in Iraq, ambassador to Lebanon, director for Near Eastern affairs on the National Security Council, as well as in Syria, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia. (Reuters Archive)

Turkey has summoned the US ambassador to Ankara to convey "in the strongest terms" its reaction to a statement by Washington on the massacre of 13 Turkish citizens by the PKK terror group.

“Today, US Ambassador David Satterfield was summoned to our ministry, and our reaction to the statement by the US was voiced in the strongest terms,” said the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday.

The US State Department had issued a conditional condemnation on Sunday over the execution of 13 Turkish citizens by the PKK terror group in northern Iraq.

"If reports of the death of Turkish civilians at the hands of the PKK, a designated terrorist organisation, are confirmed, we condemn this action in the strongest possible terms," the department said.

“We stand with our NATO Ally Turkey and extend our condolences to the families of those lost in the recent fighting,” it added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday described the US statement "a joke".

"Were you not supposed to stand against the PKK, the YPG? You clearly support them and stand behind them," he said.

The PKK is designated as a terror group by Turkey, EU and US.

YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, is, however, a US ally against Daesh in Syria and has seen support amongst the officials of the Biden administration. Support for the YPG in Syria is seen as a divisive topic between the two NATO allies.

Over 40,000 people, including children, have been killed in PKK operations in Turkey.

Turkish forces launched Operation Claw-Eagle 2 on February 10 to prevent the PKK and other terror groups from re-establishing positions used to carry out cross-border terror attacks on Turkey.

Military operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were initiated last June to ensure the safety of Turks, and Turkey's borders.





Milletimiz sizden şehitlerimizin hesabını soracak.

Sadece sizden değil sizinle birlikte yol yürüyenlerden de.

PKK’nın kontrolünde olan bir şer odağıyla mücadele etmek benim asli görevimdir.

Tehditleriniz bize sadece güç verir!

Bu ülkeyi size böldürtmeyeceğiz.

Country-wide operation against PKK

Turkish security forces have arrested 718 suspects over alleged links to PKK, the Interior Ministry announced on Monday.

According to a ministry statement, counterterrorism units of the Security Directorate and Gendarmerie Command carried out operations across 40 of Turkey’s 81 provinces to expose the activities of the group.

The detainees include provincial and district heads of the HDP or Peoples' Democratic Party.

The party is accused by the government of having links with the PKK.

A large number of digital materials were seized in the operations, which took place after Turkey announced the massacre in Gara.

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Monday that Turkish nation would not only hold to account the PKK.

"Turkish people will not only hold HDP, PKK to account for our martyrs but also those who walk with them" he tweeted.

