“Unlike many western countries, we never applied double standards and never acted as hypocrites,” Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says, referring to US support of YPG, a Syrian affiliate of PKK, which US and EU consider a terror group.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at the inauguration of Ethiopia's new embassy building in Ankara, also attended by his Ethiopian counterpart Demeke Mekonnen (not seen). February 15, 2021. (AA)

Countries that profess to fight terrorism either are silent or attempting to whitewash a recent massacre by PKK, Turkey's foreign minister has said, referring to international reactions to the terror group's massacre of 13 Turks in Iraq's Gara region.

Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday "countries that claim to be combatting terrorism are either silent on this massacre by the PKK or are trying to smooth over it with 'ifs' and 'buts.'"

Speaking at the opening of a new building for the Ethiopian Embassy in the capital Ankara, Cavusoglu vowed to avenge the Turks who were massacred by the terror group.

Turkey will continue undeterred in its fight against terrorist organizations both in the country and abroad, Cavusoglu said in his speech alongside his Ethiopian counterpart Demeke Mekonnen.

He also said the country would continue to support Ethiopia and other African countries in their fight against terrorism as well.

'Double standards and hypocrisy'

Cavusoglu underlined that as a country that has been fighting terrorism for many years, Turkey understands the struggle of African countries against terrorism.

"Unlike many western countries, we never applied double standards and never acted as hypocrites," said Turkey's top diplomat.

Cavusoglu's comments came as funeral services were held for the 13 Turkish citizens massacred in northern Iraq's Gara region. Turkey announced on Sunday that the 13 people, who included security personnel, were killed by the PKK terrorists and their bodies were found during Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Iraq.

Turkish forces launched Operation Claw-Eagle 2 on February 10 to prevent the PKK and other terror groups from re-establishing positions used to carry out cross-border terror attacks on Turkey.

Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were initiated last June to ensure the safety of Turks, and Turkey's borders.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and EU, has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including children.

Source: AA