Turkey and Greece have signalled a willingness to resolve a dispute over energy exploration in the Mediterranean, while vowing to defend their interests in the region.

Turkey and Greece, NATO allies, vehemently disagree over overlapping claims to hydrocarbon resources in the region.

Turkey paused the Mediterranean mission "for a while" after German Chancellor Angela Merkel asked Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a gesture to solve the issue with Greece via diplomacy.

Tensions rose when Ankara sent an exploration vessel on Monday to the eastern Mediterranean, accompanied by warships, days after Athens signed agreement on exclusive economic zone with Cairo.

Turkey has declared the Greece-Egypt deal "null and void" as it involves a contested territory.

'Political solution'

"Despite all this, we want to believe that common sense will prevail. Both on the field and at the table, we side with international law, good neighbourliness and dialogue," Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told Reuters.

"We want to reach political solutions through peaceful means in line with international laws," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the country wanted to build bridges with its neighbours.

He said he hoped talks with Turkey could restart, but said "dialogue becomes irrelevant in a climate of tension".