The top diplomats of Japan, South Korea and the United States have declared their unity against North Korea after a series of ballistic missile launches by Pyongyang.

After a day of meetings in Honolulu on Saturday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa condemned the series of seven launches as "destabilising" in a joint statement.

Pyongyang needs "to cease its unlawful activities and instead engage in dialogue," they said.

Hayashi later told Japanese reporters that the three ministers had “very fruitful” discussion on the North. He declined to give details on additional measures they may take.

North Korea has a long history of using provocations such as missile or nuclear tests to seek international concessions.

