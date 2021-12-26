WORLD
2 MIN READ
Police among injured during anti-coup protests in Sudan
Medics aligned with Sudan's protest movement had earlier said violence from security forces caused 178 injuries, including eight with live bullet wounds.
Police among injured during anti-coup protests in Sudan
At least 48 people have been killed in crackdowns on protests against the coup in Sudan, medics say. / Reuters
December 26, 2021

At least 58 police personnel have been injured during the latest round of protests against military rule.

A statement by the Khartoum security committee said that 114 people had been arrested and faced prosecution after Saturday's protests, the state broadcaster reported on Sunday. 

Authorities also said tear gas had been used only to confront attacks on security facilities and vehicles.

Medics aligned with the protest movement said earlier that violence by security forces had caused 178 injuries among demonstrators, including eight with live bullet wounds.

Internet and phone communications were disrupted on Saturday, and security forces fired tear gas as they blocked protesters from reaching the presidential palace.

READ MORE: Thousands march across Sudan for civilian rule despite tight security

Recommended

Deadlock

At least 48 people have been killed in crackdowns on protests against the October 25 coup, the medics say.

Last weekend, security forces violently dispersed demonstrators when they attempted to stage a sit-in near the presidential palace. At least three protesters were killed, and more than 300 were wounded on Sunday. 

There were also allegations of sexual violence, including rape and gang rape by security forces against female protesters, according to the United Nations.

A deal announced by the military in November to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has failed to stem the protests, which are calling for the military to withdraw from politics altogether.

The prime minister is continuing discussions on finding a way out of the political deadlock. He met Friday with leaders of the country ’s largest Umma Party, his office said.

READ MORE: Sudan vows to continue anti-coup protests

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China