At least 58 police personnel have been injured during the latest round of protests against military rule.

A statement by the Khartoum security committee said that 114 people had been arrested and faced prosecution after Saturday's protests, the state broadcaster reported on Sunday.

Authorities also said tear gas had been used only to confront attacks on security facilities and vehicles.

Medics aligned with the protest movement said earlier that violence by security forces had caused 178 injuries among demonstrators, including eight with live bullet wounds.

Internet and phone communications were disrupted on Saturday, and security forces fired tear gas as they blocked protesters from reaching the presidential palace.

