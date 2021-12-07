Fast News

Civilian groups reject political deal between army chief and prime minister, calling for continuing protests against military rule.

Protesters demand the restructuring of the military under civilian oversight, purging officers loyal to al Bashir and disbanding armed groups including the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary unit. (AP)

Sudanese protesters have confirmed that rallies across Sudan will continue through December in protest against recent measures by army chief Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

"The people's revolution is continuing until ousting the coupists and their regime, and to establish a full transitional civilian authority," the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), a pro-democracy alliance leading protests against the military’s takeover, said in a statement on Monday.

SPA added that the Sudanese security forces have suppressed a number of rallies in various cities and "used excessive force and tear gas canisters against Monday's rallies and continue to carry out arbitrary arrests" against protesters.

On Monday, Sudanese police dispersed a rally using tear gas near the Presidential Palace in Khartoum which was protesting the recent political deal between Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and al Burhan.

READ MORE: Thousands of Sudanese protesters rally against coup, deal with military

Undermining transition to democracy

On October 25, the military dismissed Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency amid accusations between politicians and the military.

Hamdok, however, was reinstated on November 21 under an agreement with al Burhan, the head of the ruling military council, in a move that aimed to resolve a political crisis that threatened to undermine Sudan’s transition to democracy.

Before the military takeover, Sudan was administered by a sovereign council of military and civilian officials which was overseeing the transition period until elections in 2023 as part of a precarious power-sharing pact between the military and the Forces of Freedom and Change coalition.

READ MORE: Burhan: Sudan's army will quit politics after 2023 vote

Source: TRTWorld and agencies