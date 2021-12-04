Fast News

Sudan's General Burhan also said probes into the deaths of protesters have begun “to identify who has done this and to punish the criminals”.

Sudan’s military coup drew international condemnation after the detention of dozens of key officials and crackdowns on protesters. (Reuters)

General Abdel Fattah al Burhan has announced Sudan's military will exit politics after elections scheduled for 2023.

Burhan said the deposed former ruling party would have no role in the transitional government, in an interview with Reuters on Saturday.

"When a government is elected, I don't think the army, the armed forces, or any of the security forces will participate in politics. This is what we agreed on and this is the natural situation," Burhan said.

"Investigations regarding the victims of the protests have begun to identify who has done this and to punish the criminals," Burhan said, adding that the government protects the right to peaceful protest.

"[Bashir's] National Congress Party will not be a part of the transition in any form and we are committed to this," Burhan said.

Following a military takeover led by Burhan in late October that sidetracked Sudan's transition to civilian-led democracy, a deal was struck on November 21 reinstating Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to lead a technocratic cabinet until elections in July 2023.

Calls for the military to quit politics

The coup, which ended a partnership with civilian political parties after the ouster of Omar al Bashir, drew international condemnation after the detention of dozens of key officials and crackdowns on protesters.

Neighbourhood resistance committees and political parties have called for the military to exit politics immediately and have rejected any compromise including the deal with Hamdok.

At least 44 people have died during demonstrations, many from gunshot wounds from security forces, according to medics.

In the aftermath of the coup, many civilian bureaucrats were dismissed or transferred and replaced with Bashir-era veterans in decisions Hamdok has begun to reverse.

Sudan is in the midst of a deep economic crisis, with positive signs emerging only after the beginning of an influx of money from the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and Western nations, much of which was suspended after the coup.

Burhan said he expected international economic support to return after things stabilize under a civilian government, adding that the country would not reverse reforms enacted over the past two years by reinstating subsidies or returning to printing money.

