Demonstrators marched in the capital Khartoum and other cities against October's coup and the deal that reinstated PM Hamdok, calling for "no negotiations, no compromise, no power-sharing" with the military.

Pro-democracy groups have taken to the streets in Sudan in the latest protests against the October military coup and subsequent deal that reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

The protests on Monday were called by the Sudanese Professionals Association and the so-called Resistance Committees, which spearheaded the uprising against Omar al Bashir and then the military coup.

Among the protesters' demands are the restructuring of the military under civilian oversight, purging officers loyal to al Bashir and disbanding armed groups including the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary unit.

The protests came under the slogan of: “No negotiations, no compromise, no power-sharing" with the military.

There were no immediate reports of violence against Monday's protests in unlike past rounds of demonstrations since the coup.

Footage circulated on social media purportedly showed demonstrators marching in different locations in Khartoum and its sister city of Omdurman.

"No power-sharing"

The Sudanese military seized power on October 25, upending a fragile planned transition to democratic rule more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of al Bashir.

PM Hamdok was reinstated last month amid international pressure in a deal that calls for an independent technocratic Cabinet under military oversight.

The agreement included the release of government officials and politicians detained since the coup and the formation of an independent technocratic Cabinet led by Hamdok.

The deal, however, was rejected by the pro-democracy movement, which insists on handing over power to a civilian government to lead the transition.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies