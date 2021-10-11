The United States and Britain have warned their citizens to avoid hotels in Afghanistan, days after dozens were killed at a mosque in an attack claimed by Daesh.

The Taliban, which seized power in August is seeking international recognition and assistance to avoid a humanitarian disaster and ease Afghanistan's economic crisis.

But, as the group transitions from a rebel army to a governing power, they are struggling to contain the threat from the Afghanistan chapter of Daesh.

"US citizens who are at or near the Serena Hotel should leave immediately," the US State Department said on Monday, citing "security threats" in the area.

READ MORE: Carnage after blast targets Shia mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz city

'Increased risks'

"In light of the increased risks you are advised not to stay in hotels, particularly in Kabul (such as the Serena Hotel)," Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office added.

Since the Taliban takeover, many foreigners have left Afghanistan, but some journalists and aid workers remain in the capital.