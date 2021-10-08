Fast News

Locals say several casualties feared after explosion rips through a mosque for Shia Muslims during Friday prayers.

People inspect the inside of a mosque following a bombing in Kunduz province northern Afghanistan on October 8, 2021. (AP)

At least 50 people have been killed and 90 others wounded in a powerful explosion that targeted a mosque in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz and left several casualties, officials said.

The blast occurred during the weekly Friday prayer service at the Gozar-e-Sayed Abad Mosque when members of the Shia religious minority typically come in large numbers for worship.

Taliban chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the Shia mosque was the target and that a “large number” of worshippers were killed and wounded.

He said Taliban special forces had arrived at the scene and were investigating the incident.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear. No group has yet claimed responsibility for it.

Several casualties suspected

Witness Ali Reza said he was praying at the time of the explosion and reported seeing many casualties.

Interior ministry spokesman Qari Sayed Khosti confirmed the blast to AFP on Friday, without giving details.

Local residents told AFP the blast hit a Shia mosque during Friday prayers, the most important of the week.

Graphic footage shared on social media shows several bloodied bodies lying on the ground amid debris after the explosion.

Another video showed men shepherding people, including women and children, away from the scene.

An employee of an international aid group was among the injured, a source said.

Daesh has increased the frequency of attacks since Taliban took over Kabul in August.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies