Need to boost diplomatic efforts to end Ukraine war: Erdogan to Zelenskyy
Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also stresses the need to fully restore Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart.
November 2, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged for boosting diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict on the basis of the full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. 

Erdogan's remarks came during a phone call on Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who thanked the Turkish President for "his active participation in preserving" the Black Sea grain deal.

Zelenskyy also applauded Türkiye's efforts for "steadfast support of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine" as the two leaders also discussed the latest developments in the ongoing conflict.

A statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate said that Erdogan stressed the importance of implementing the Black Sea grain deal and stressed that the export of both Ukrainian and Russian grain is crucial for the world.

Erdogan also expressed his pleasure that the grain export issue is resolved through cooperation.

On July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume Black Sea grain exports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February.

On Saturday, Russia announced that it would suspend its participation in the deal for what it alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea fleet at the port of Sevastopol.

Earlier on Wednesday, Türkiye and Russia announced Moscow's return to the implementation of the Black Sea grain deal following Ankara and the UN's mediation. 

