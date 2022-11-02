Fast News

Russia had announced on Saturday that it would suspend its participation in the UN-brokered Black Sea grain export deal due to Ukrainian attacks on its Black Sea Fleet's ships.

Turkish President Recip Tayyip Erdogan says he will have a phone call later on Wednesday with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (AA)

Ankara-brokered Ukraine grain export deal has resumed, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday after talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"After our phone conversation with Putin yesterday, as of noon today, grain shipments will continue as previously planned," Erdogan said at the Justice and Development (AK) Party's group meeting in parliament on Wednesday.

Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine signed a deal on July 22 to reopen three Ukrainian ports - Odessa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhny - for grain that has been stuck for months because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which is now in its sixth month.

Source: AA