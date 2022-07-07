Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative party leader, British media have said, paving the way for a successor to replace him as British prime minister, after dozens of his ministers quit the government.

"Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative leader today – he will continue as prime minister until the autumn," the BBC reported on Thursday, adding a Tory leadership race will take place this summer and the victor replace Johnson by October.

British PM will "make a statement to the country" on Thursday, a Downing Street spokesman said, following the reports.

Johnson gave in after more than 50 ministers quit his government and told him to go.

The man he appointed as finance minister less than 48 hours earlier publicly urged Johnson to go.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also called on Johnson to quit but said he would stay in his role to protect national security.

Earlier on Thursday, Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, became the latest Cabinet minister to quit, following the resignations of the finance, health and Welsh ministers.

"I cannot sacrifice my personal integrity to defend things as they stand now," Lewis said. It is clear that our party, parliamentary colleagues, volunteers and the whole country, deserve better."

READ MORE:UK's Johnson sacks ally and entrenches despite calls to resign