British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to stay on despite the resignation of ministers who said he was not fit to govern and with a growing number of lawmakers calling for him to go.

"The job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when you have been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going and that's what I'm going to do", Johnson told MPs in parliament. (AFP)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he plans to stay in power despite the resignations of two top Cabinet ministers and a slew of more junior officials.

Johnson told lawmakers on Wednesday that “the job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when you’ve been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Children's Minister Quince Will said that he had “no choice but to tender my resignation as minister for children and families as I accepted and repeated those assurances in good faith.”

Will said he has resigned because he used false information given by No 10 during media interviews, in which he defended Johnson over the appointment of MP Chris Pincher as chief whip of the party.

Junior Transport Minister Laura Trott also resigned this morning, saying she was leaving the government over a loss of "trust."

Schools Minister Robin Walker also quit. "I have today offered my resignation from the Government & look forward to supporting @conservatives & campaigning for #Worcester from the backbenches, it has been a privilege to work to support our brilliant schools," he said in a tweet.

In his letter of resignation, he said "recent events made it clear to me that our great party, for which I have campaigned all my adult life, has become distracted from its core missions by a relentless focus on questions over leadership."

More resignations expected

Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, chancellor and health secretary respectively, resigned from their posts late on Tuesday.

Johnson has appointed Nadhim Zahawi as the new chancellor and Steven Barkley as the new health secretary.

With the latest resignations, the recent pressure over Johnson has multiplied as many of his backbenchers and opposition parties are asking for his resignation immediately.

Johnson survived a vote of confidence a month ago, and new challenge against his leadership cannot be triggered for a year as per party rules.

He is expected to see more calls for his resignation as prime minister during a session of questions at the House of Commons later on Wednesday.

In the past few months, Johnson has been fined by police and slammed by an investigator’s report for government parties that flouted the Covid-19 restrictions they imposed on others; saw 41 percent of Conservative lawmakers vote to oust him in the no-confidence vote; and watched formerly loyal lieutenants urge him to resign.

Through it all, he has vowed to carry on governing – even suggesting he wanted to stay in office until the 2030s.

