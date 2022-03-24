India has rejected Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's remarks over Kashmir at a summit of the Islamic bloc, saying Beijing has "no locus standi [a right to be heard] to comment" on the disputed Himalayan territory.

China stands ready to work with Islamic countries "to promote multipolarity in the world," the Chinese top diplomat said on Tuesday during a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Pakistan.

"On Kashmir, we have heard again today the calls of many of our Islamic friends. And China shares the same hope," Wang said.

"China and the Islamic world have found a path of friendly coexistence and win-win cooperation between different civilisations, which serves as a model for a new form of diplomatic ties," Wang said.

New Delhi reacted angrily on Wednesday, saying, "Matters related to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir are entirely the internal affairs of India. Other countries including China have no locus standi to comment. They should note that India refrains from the public judgment of their internal issues."

Pakistan had invited Wang as a special guest to the two-day summit. In 2019, UAE invited then Indian FM Sushma Swaraj as a "guest of honour" at the OIC conclave in Abu Dhabi, marking India's first high-level presence at the Islamic bloc summit.

Kashmir is divided between Pakistan and India. Both nuclear archrivals claim it in its entirety. China also controls a portion of the region called Aksai Chin which New Delhi claims to be a part of the India-controlled Ladakh province.

Rebels in the Indian-administered portion of Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi's rule over the region since 1989. Most Muslim Kashmiris support the rebel goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and Indian forces have been killed in the conflict.

In 2019, New Delhi stripped India-administered Kashmir’s semi-autonomy and annexed the region, sparking tensions with both Islamabad and Beijing.

India is also facing a two-year-old standoff with China in eastern Ladakh over a territorial dispute, with tens of thousands of soldiers within shooting distance. Twenty Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers died in a clash in 2020.

Wang will make a surprise stop for talks in New Delhi on Friday, an Indian official told Reuters news agency, though neither side has formally announced what would be the highest-level visit since border clashes soured their relations.

OIC declaration