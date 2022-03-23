Fast News

Pakistan PM Imran Khan urges close ally China and Islamic countries to mediate in Russia-Ukraine conflict, at a summit of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, a bloc he says failed "both the Palestinians and the people of Kashmir."

Pakistan's prime minister has urged foreign ministers from Muslim-majority nations to help end Russia's assault on Ukraine, appealing also to China's top diplomat to join the effort while regretting the Islamic world's failure in resolving more than seven-decade Palestine and Kashmir conflicts.

Imran Khan spoke at the start of a two-day gathering in Islamabad of the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Tuesday, which for the first time saw the attendance of China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi as a special guest.

The attack on Ukraine "could have great consequences for the world," PM Khan warned and added that the rest of the planet is "already suffering," with surging prices of oil, gas and wheat from a region known as the breadbasket of the world.

He urged the ministers to "mediate, try to bring about a ceasefire and an end to the conflict."

Wang's attendance underscored China's increasing influence among OIC countries.

About OIC's role in resolving the oldest disputes on the UN agenda, PM Khan said, "We have failed both the Palestinians and the people of Kashmir. I am sad to say that we have been able to make no impact at all."

Khan said Western countries did "not take the OIC seriously" because "we are a divided house and those powers know it.

"We (Muslims) are 1.5 billion people and yet our voice to stop this blatant injustice is insignificant."

Referring to India's annexation of India-administered Kashmir in 2019, Khan said: "Nothing happened because they [India] feels no pressure. They feel we can just [pass] a resolution and then [go] back to our usual business."

Khan said the "daylight robbery in Palestine" will continue unless OIC is united on core disputes.

China on Ukraine peace talks

In his speech at the conference, the Chinese foreign minister said China supports Russia and Ukraine continuing peace talks for the sake of a ceasefire, an end to the conflict and peace.

"We need to prevent humanitarian disasters and prevent the spillover of the Ukrainian crisis from affecting or harming the legitimate rights and interests of other regions and countries," he said.

Later, Wang met with Khan, according to a government statement.

It said the "two sides discussed the situation in Ukraine and reiterated the imperative need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and continued efforts for a solution through sustained dialogue and diplomacy."

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met separately with his Chinese counterpart, the ministry said. The two "discussed the situation in Ukraine and reiterated the need for a solution through sustained dialogue and diplomacy," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attending OIC meeting in Islamabad said that the anti-Muslim stance is on the rise in Europe.

"Uighur Turks and other Muslims in China are facing difficulties in protecting their religious rights and cultural identities," he said.

"India, one of the countries hosting the highest number of Muslims, denies giving headscarf rights. Rohingya don't even get the world's attention anymore."

Stability in Afghanistan

Khan also reiterated his plea for the international community to help neighbouring Afghanistan, which has been struggling with an economic meltdown and severe shortages of food and medicines since the Taliban takeover in mid-August.

"A stable Afghanistan is the only way that we are going to tackle international terrorism from Afghan soil," said Khan. "It is extremely important that we help the people of Afghanistan."

"Anyone who knows the Afghan character should be cautioned, please do not push the people of Afghanistan where they feel their sovereignty is being threatened."

At a meeting in December, Pakistan tried to rally Muslim countries to reach out to Afghanistan's Taliban as they transition from insurgency and war to governing.

However, none of the OIC countries have officially recognised the Taliban government in Afghanistan.

On Monday, Pakistan announced the establishment of a humanitarian trust fund for Afghanistan, which will be operated by the Islamic Development Bank and funded through donations from OIC member states, Islamic financial institutions, donors and international partners.

The money will be used for humanitarian aid for Afghanistan, where the United Nations says 95 percent of the population does not have enough to eat and poverty is soaring.

Source: AP