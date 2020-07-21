TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Why the Turkish army is intervening against terrorists in northern Iraq
Ankara aims to prevent PKK terrorists from infiltrating the country from Iraq and establishing a terror corridor.
Why the Turkish army is intervening against terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish soldiers conduct a counter terrorism operation at Gollerbasi Base Area on Mount Ikiyaka, altitude of three-thousand meters and the thickness of the snow reaches 7 meters in places in Yuksekova district of Hakkari, Turkey on May 23, 2020. / AA
July 21, 2020

Turkish government officials have published a series of videos clearly explaining why their armed forces have launched operations against terrorist groups in northern Iraq.

Since June, troops have been involved in two major operations, Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, against PKK terrorists who use the mountainous terrain of northern Iraq to sneak into Turkey and carry out terrorist attacks.

PKK terrorists often launch attacks before returning to northern Iraq - an area they are trying to turn into a safe haven.

During a more than three-decade long terror campaign, the PKK has killed some 40,000 Turkish citizens, including security forces, and civilians, women, children, and infants.

Turkey has carried out similar operations to ensure the safety of its citizens and foreign nationals in both Iraq and Syria.

Notable campaigns include Operation Olive Branch in 2018, which liberated Syria’s Afrin region from PKK-affiliated YPG terrorists and Operation Euphrates Shield in 2017, which was also in Syria and saw Turkish troops and allied Syrian forces take on terrorists from both Daesh and the YPG.

During Operation Peace Spring in 2019, Turkish forces created a safety corridor along Syria’s border with Turkey, so that refugees could return to their country safe from regime, Daesh, and YPG attacks.

Recommended

The threat posed by the YPG terrorists has been demonstrated by attacks on Syrian civilians in the region, including one that killed 21 people in Azaz, and another terrorist outrage in the city of Afrin during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which killed more than 40 people.

In the Afrin attack, YPG terrorists used a loaded fuel truck to attack civilians. The death toll included 11 children.

Local awareness

Local authorities were informed of the Turkish cross-border activity in Iraq to neutralise the PKK terror threat, according to Turkish officials, who said both the Baghdad government and Kurdish regional authority were aware.

The Iraqi army, which has carried out large scale operations against Daesh, has not taken similar action to reduce the PKK terror group’s hold within some parts of northern Iraq.

Having been devastated by the Turkish armed forces, the PKK is resorting to extreme measures to keep itself functioning, such as the use of child soldiers and kidnapping locals and forcing them to serve in its terrorist organisations.

Turkey has made use of the latest technology to ensure civilians are out of harm’s way, such as highly accurate armed UAVs and surveillance drones.

In June, Turkey Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said: “We have dealt a heavy blow to the (PKK) terrorist organisation in northern Iraq.”

“I congratulate the armed forces personnel who successfully carried out the operation.”

Explore
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan