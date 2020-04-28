YPG/PKK terrorists carried out the attack in Afrin using fuel tanker armed with bombs, Turkish defence ministry says.
At least 40 civilians, including 11 children, were killed on Tuesday in a YPG/PKK terrorist attack in northwestern Syria, Turkey's Defence Ministry said.
At least 47 others were also wounded in the attack in the Afrin city centre carried out using a bomb-rigged fuel tanker, the ministry said in a tweet.
Many buildings were damaged on Raju Street where the fuel tanker exploded, and medical personnel took the wounded to hospitals in the centre of Afrin.
In January 2019, Turkey launched a major military operation — Operation Olive Branch — to rid Afrin of YPG/PKK terrorist elements, and liberated Afrin that March.
Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement of locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.