UN reiterates grave concern over mass atrocities in Sudan's Al Fasher, calls for halt to hostilities
UN chief Antonio Guterres urges a halt to hostilities, an end to external arms flows, and swift steps toward a negotiated settlement in the country.
UN chief voices ‘grave concern’ over reports of mass atrocities in Al Fasher, Sudan. / Reuters
November 13, 2025

The UN secretary-general has voiced “grave concern” over reports of mass atrocities and gross human rights violations in Al Fasher, Sudan, adding that violence is also worsening in the Kordofan region.

In a post on X, Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for the immediate cessation of hostilities as fighting intensifies between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries.

“The flow of weapons and fighters from external parties must be cut off,” he said, stressing that humanitarian aid must be allowed to “quickly reach civilians in need.”

The UN chief urged both sides to take “swift, tangible steps” toward a negotiated settlement to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

On October 26, the RSF seized control of Al Fasher, capital of the North Darfur State, and committed massacres, according to local and international organisations, amid warnings that the assault could lead to the country’s geographical partition.

Following the RSF seizure of Al Fasher, clashes between the rebel group and the Sudanese army spread to new fronts, particularly the central and southern Kordofan states.

Of Sudan’s 18 states, the RSF now holds all five in the Darfur region, except for a few northern areas of North Darfur still under army control. The Sudanese army continues to dominate most of the remaining 13 states across the south, north, east, and central regions, including the capital, Khartoum.

The bloody conflict between the army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.

SOURCE:AA
