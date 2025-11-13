The Sudanese army said on Thursday that it repelled a drone attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on strategic locations, including an airport and a dam, in northern Sudan.

The army's 19th Infantry Division said in a statement that its ground forces intercepted a number of suicide drones launched by the RSF on Thursday morning in an attempt to target the headquarters of the division, Merowe Airport, and the Merowe Dam in the Northern State.

Heavy explosions were heard in the vicinity of the airport and dam, witnesses told the local Sudan News. The extent of damage from the attack remains unclear.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF on the army statement.

Related TRT World - Butcher of Al Fasher: How Sudan's agony became his spectacle

As one of the key strategic areas in northern Sudan, Merowe houses an airport used for both military and civilian purposes, as well as the Merowe Dam, one of the country's largest infrastructure projects.