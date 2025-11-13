AFRICA
2 min read
Sudan's army thwarts RSF drone attack on airport, dam in country's north: statement
Following the RSF seizure of Al Fasher, clashes between the paramilitary group and the Sudanese army have spread to new fronts.
Sudan's army thwarts RSF drone attack on airport, dam in country's north: statement
(FILE) A general view shows a large plume of smoke and fire rising from fuel depot after a RSF drone attack in Port Sudan, May 5, 2025. / Reuters
November 13, 2025

The Sudanese army said on Thursday that it repelled a drone attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on strategic locations, including an airport and a dam, in northern Sudan.

The army's 19th Infantry Division said in a statement that its ground forces intercepted a number of suicide drones launched by the RSF on Thursday morning in an attempt to target the headquarters of the division, Merowe Airport, and the Merowe Dam in the Northern State.

Heavy explosions were heard in the vicinity of the airport and dam, witnesses told the local Sudan News. The extent of damage from the attack remains unclear.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF on the army statement.

RelatedTRT World - Butcher of Al Fasher: How Sudan's agony became his spectacle

As one of the key strategic areas in northern Sudan, Merowe houses an airport used for both military and civilian purposes, as well as the Merowe Dam, one of the country's largest infrastructure projects.

RECOMMENDED

Al-Rakoba News, citing local sources, said the attack also targeted the state capital Dongola and the city of Al-Dabba.

Following the RSF seizure of Al Fasher, the capital of the North Darfur State, clashes between the paramilitary group and the Sudanese army spread to new fronts, particularly the central and southern Kordofan states.

Of Sudan's 18 states, the RSF now holds all five in the Darfur region, except for a few northern areas of North Darfur still under army control.

The Sudanese army continues to dominate most of the remaining 13 states across the south, north, east and central regions, including the capital Khartoum.

The bloody conflict between the army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.

RelatedTRT World - Rubio calls for cutting off weapons to RSF, blames paramilitary for surging violence in Al Fasher
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations